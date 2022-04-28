Posted: Apr 28, 2022 12:22 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2022 12:22 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health presented organizations across the state with the 2021 Certified Healthy Oklahoma Awards on Thursday. Several local groups received these honors across Osage, Nowata and Washington County.

In Osage County, Pawhuska Public Schools was recognized, as was the Osage County Health Department and the OSU Cooperative Extension Office out of Osage County.

Oklahoma Union’s Elementary School was recognized in Nowata County, as was the community of Wann and the Ascension St. John Grand Lake Mental Health Center.

Several businesses were recognized in Washington County, including the Washington County Health Department, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center, the OSU Cooperative Extension Office in Washington County and Dayspring Community Services.

Hoover Elementary School and Woodrow Wilson Elementary School were honored, as was the Ray of Hope Advocacy Center and the Disciples Christian Church.

Interim Commissioner of Health, Keith Reed said:

“Organazations and individuals that earn Certified Healthy Oklahoma certification at any level should be very proud of the accomplishment, and deserve to be celebrated for their efforts as a leader in Oklahoma health.”

All recipients will be recognized at a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 23rd.