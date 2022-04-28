Posted: Apr 28, 2022 2:06 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2022 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

Director for the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority, Chris Wilson said there is a of activity in bringing business development to downtown Bartlesville. Wilson says right now he is spending a lot of time working with property owners so that they can determine the best business to occupy their space.

With that being said, Wilson said his team has found 26 buildings downtown that are being under-utilized. He has helped transform other buildings downtown with projects they have previously completed and hopes to do the same this time.

Wilson says the cost for developers to build and stay in a business are also a challenge right now.

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority held its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.