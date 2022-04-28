Posted: Apr 28, 2022 2:14 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2022 2:14 PM

Max Gross

A Ponca City man was arrested on an Osage County warrant for providing misleading sex offender registration information. David Lee Jensen is currently booked into the Osage County Jail as of Thursday morning on that singular felony count.

This is the fourth time that Jensen has been arrested in Osage County on a similar count. The previous three times he entered guilty pleas. Jensen was convicted of rape by instrumentation in 2013 after entering a guilty plea.

The defendant was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections but had his sentenced lessened while it was being served. Jensen was released from jail in 2017. Jensen has yet to appear in court to answer for his new charges.