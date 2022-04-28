Posted: Apr 28, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2022 2:51 PM

Max Gross

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. spoke before a United Nations forum earlier this week. Hoskin addressed preservation of the Cherokee language among other topics during the forum on indigenous issues. The forum took place at the UN headquarters in New York.

Hoskin said that the language is what makes the Cherokee’s unique as a people. He also mentioned that the nation is working on building a language center to help support the preservation of the language. Hoskin previously spoke on the importance of the Cherokee language.

The tribe has allocated millions for its speaking programs. The nation made a recent announcement that $4 million would be used to build more Cherokee Speaking Villages to house first language speakers throughout the reservation.