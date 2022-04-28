News
Posted: Apr 28, 2022 5:03 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2022 5:06 PM
Police Search for Missing Pawhuska Man
Garrett Giles
Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing Pawhuska man.
According to the Osage County Sheriff's Office, Jack Wheeler was last seen on Wednesday evening at his home near Pawhuska.
Wheeler's vehicle is also missing. He drives a 2016 white Chevrolet Silverado like the one pictured below.
If you have any information, contact the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918.287.3131.
