Posted: Apr 28, 2022 5:03 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2022 5:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing Pawhuska man.

According to the Osage County Sheriff's Office, Jack Wheeler was last seen on Wednesday evening at his home near Pawhuska.

Wheeler's vehicle is also missing. He drives a 2016 white Chevrolet Silverado like the one pictured below.

If you have any information, contact the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918.287.3131.