News
Local News
Posted: Apr 29, 2022 7:12 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 9:08 AM
BSO: A Night a the Oscars Concert
Tom Davis
It's "A Night at the Oscars" presented by Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Maestro Lauen Green intived listeners and viewers to attend this performance on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center.
"A Night at the Oscars"features a night of great music from the movies! Enjoy songs by some of your favorite films (and video games!) by James Horner, Patrick Doyle, and of course, John Williams!
Ticket prices range from $14.00 - $44.00 and you can get yours at the Center box office at 918-337-2787.
« Back to News