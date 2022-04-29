Posted: Apr 29, 2022 7:12 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 9:08 AM

Tom Davis

It's "A Night at the Oscars" presented by Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Maestro Lauen Green intived listeners and viewers to attend this performance on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center.

"A Night at the Oscars"features a night of great music from the movies! Enjoy songs by some of your favorite films (and video games!) by James Horner, Patrick Doyle, and of course, John Williams!