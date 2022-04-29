Posted: Apr 29, 2022 9:12 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 9:15 AM

Garrett Giles

The local Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 610, presents a $250 donation to Million Meals, Arvest Bank’s initiative to fight hunger in local communities.

Arvest Assistant Branch Manager Ashley Hambright accepted the check from Eagles members Rod Jenkins, John Stone, and Rick Harlow.

All donations received for Million Meals in Bartlesville and Dewey will go directly to Mary Martha Outreach.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international non-profit organization promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope. Locally, Aerie 610 raises funds through its Bingo nights on Friday and Monday at 6:30pm downtown at 110 W. 2nd St. In addition to making donations to local causes, they also provide food baskets to those in need at Christmastime.

Local residents can support Million Meals by making monetary donations at Arvest branches in Bartlesville and Dewey. Additionally, customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app and Arvest Flex Rewards™ credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.

Arvest will host a Shred-A-Thon event on Thursday, May 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. north of the Arvest Bank east side location, 4001 SE Adams Rd. Documents can be brought for shredding and monetary donations will be accepted to support Arvest’s Million Meals campaign. The campaign runs through May 28.

Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families. For more information about Million Meals, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.