Posted: Apr 29, 2022 9:15 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 9:15 AM

Tom Davis

Representatives Judd Strom and Wendi Stearman joined us for CAPITOL CALL powered by Phillips 66 on Friday where the buld of the conversation revolved around abortion-related bills recently passed at the statehouse in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma legislature gave final approval Thursday to a so-called "heartbeat bill" that seeks to ban most abortions in the state.

It is the latest bill in the U.S. modeled after the strict Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks, before most women know they're pregnant.

Formally called S.B. 1503, but known as the "Oklahoma Heartbeat Act," the bill bans abortions after cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo or fetus. There are exceptions for when the mother's life is at risk, but not for rape or incest.