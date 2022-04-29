Posted: Apr 29, 2022 10:16 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 10:16 AM

Garrett Giles

Copan Public Schools (CPS) announces a retirement presentation and reception for a long-time agriculture teacher.

Mr. Monty Layton announced in February 2022 that he would be retiring after 37 years in education, 25 of which were spent in Copan. We spoke with Superintendent Chris Smith about Layton and his retirement then. Smith said he is forever grateful for Layton and what he has done for the students over the years. He says his leadership was outstanding.

The retirement presentation and reception for Mr. Layton will take place on Tuesday, May 10, at 4:00 p.m. at the Toby Moreland Student Center on CPS's campus.

For more on our feature on Layton's career, click here.