Posted: Apr 29, 2022 10:20 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 10:22 AM

Garrett Giles

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville lists Jeremy Yarborough as wanted for Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in its latest Felon Friday post.

To report anonymous tips, call the CrimeStoppers hotline at 918.336.CLUE, or visit p3tips.com.

Tips that lead to an arrest are subject to a monetary reward.

More information on CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville and Felon Friday can be found here.