Posted: Apr 29, 2022 10:53 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 10:53 AM

Ty Loftis

Having served for the Oklahoma State Department of Health for 20 years and being Interim Health Commissioner since October, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt nominated Keith Reed to serve in that role full-time on Thursday.

Stitt had this to say regarding the nomination:

“Keith Reed has done an exceptional job as interim commissioner of health and will continue to serve Oklahomans well in this permanent capacity. Keith has a proven track record of success and he is the right person to lead the Oklahoma State Department of Health into the future.”

The Senate must confirm Reed’s appointment before taking the job full-time.