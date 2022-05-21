Posted: Apr 29, 2022 1:47 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 1:48 PM

Garrett Giles

A Life Saving Award will be presented to firefighter Chad Marshall and his wife Ana during the next Bartlesville City Council meeting.

Bartlesville Fire Department (BFD) Deputy Chief Jerry Berry told Bartlesville Radio on Monday, April 18, that the Marshall’s had saved their neighbor from a dog attack. Berry says Ana threw herself on top of her neighbor to protect her from two dogs while Chad fought off the aggressive canines. He says the situation may have been much different had they not stepped up to help.

BFD Chief David Topping will present the award to the couple on Monday, May 2, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.

More on Chad and Ana's heroic actions can be read about here.

The Bartlesville City Council will go on to recognize First Christian Church for 125 years of service in the community. Other recognitions that will occur during the meeting include:

----------

Rededication Day of the First Bartlesville Post Office – May 8, 2022 Proclamation

Kids to Parks Day – May 21, 2022 Proclamation

Flood Awareness Month – May 2022 Proclamation

National Police Week – May 15-21, 2022

----------

The Bartlesville City Council will recognize First Christian Church for 125 years of service in the community in its next meeting.

The Council will also consider a production location agreement with Apple Studios to lease Hangar 1 at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport for the purposes of film production.

A property acquisition agreement for land northeast of the Chickasaw Wastewater Treatment Plant will be considered later in the meeting.

Discussion and possible action to award a bid for the Asphalt Rejuvenation Project (Tuxedo, Rogers, Penn, Lannom) will be considered.

There will be discussion and possible action on Change Order #1 from Crossland Heavy Contractors, Inc. for the Caney River Raw Water Intake Improvements, too.

For the full agenda, click here.