Posted: Apr 29, 2022 2:26 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 2:43 PM

Tom Davis

Mayri Hebert, President of the Green Country Republican Women's Club announced on Friday at Hillcrest Country Club that the GCRWC is sponsoring the CD2 GOP Congressional Candidate Forum on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Mayri said, "We have a beautiful Historic location in the Central Middle School Auditorium in downtown Bartlesville for the Forum. The address is 408 SE 9th in Bartlesville."