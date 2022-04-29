News
Oklahoma
Posted: Apr 29, 2022 2:26 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 2:43 PM
GCRWC Announces CD2 Congressional Candidate Forum for May 12
Tom Davis
Mayri Hebert, President of the Green Country Republican Women's Club announced on Friday at Hillcrest Country Club that the GCRWC is sponsoring the CD2 GOP Congressional Candidate Forum on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Mayri said, "We have a beautiful Historic location in the Central Middle School Auditorium in downtown Bartlesville for the Forum. The address is 408 SE 9th in Bartlesville."
Bartlesville Radio will broadcast live on KWONTV & KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 with Tom Davis as the moderator, The forum is free and open to the public,
« Back to News