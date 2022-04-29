Posted: Apr 29, 2022 7:47 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 7:47 PM

Garrett Giles

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating 43-year-old Josh William Strom of Pawhuska.

After a lengthy investigation and several search warrants resulting in the recovery of several thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, Strom is wanted on 2nd Degree Burglary charges.

If you see Strom or know of his whereabouts, call the Osage County Sheriffs Office at 918.287.3131 or leave anonymous tips with CrimeStoppers at 918.336.CLUE.