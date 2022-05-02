Posted: May 02, 2022 10:21 AMUpdated: May 02, 2022 10:22 AM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department arrests a woman for resisting arrest and drug charges.

27-year-old Katie Kelso of Caney, Kansas, was stopped in the 200 Block of S. Wood Street on Saturday for traffic violations. K-9 Ozzy would conduct a free air sniff and gave a positive indication of drugs in the vehicle. Methamphetamine was later found. Kelso later became combative when officers were arresting her and placing her in a patrol car.

Kelso is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on bond from a separate case in Montgomery County, Kansas.

Below is a list of pending charges:

----------

Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Felony interference/Resisting arrest.

Unsafe turning or stopping.

Failure to give proper signal.

Possession of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant (methamphetamine).

----------

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.