Woman Arrested for Resisting Arrest, Drug Charges
The Caney Police Department arrests a woman for resisting arrest and drug charges.
27-year-old Katie Kelso of Caney, Kansas, was stopped in the 200 Block of S. Wood Street on Saturday for traffic violations. K-9 Ozzy would conduct a free air sniff and gave a positive indication of drugs in the vehicle. Methamphetamine was later found. Kelso later became combative when officers were arresting her and placing her in a patrol car.
Kelso is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on bond from a separate case in Montgomery County, Kansas.
Below is a list of pending charges:
- Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license.
- Felony interference/Resisting arrest.
- Unsafe turning or stopping.
- Failure to give proper signal.
- Possession of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant (methamphetamine).
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
