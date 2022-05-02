Posted: May 02, 2022 10:39 AMUpdated: May 02, 2022 10:48 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners made a declaration for Oklahoma Home Community Education week at Monday morning's meeting. Representatives from the Nowata County OHCE chapter were on hand to present each commissioner with cookies to provide to their employees.

The reps made their yearly appearance to promote their organization. The OHCE will also be holding a bake sale this Friday..

Later in the meeting, the board approved a resolution to go out for purchases on emergency light towers in conjunction with Washington County and Northeast Oklahoma counties. It was discussed last week that the counties would save money on shipping if they went in together.

Nowata County needs to receive its light towers by November 30 in order to qualify for a matching grant from Oklahoma Emergency Management.