Posted: May 02, 2022 2:41 PMUpdated: May 02, 2022 2:41 PM

Ty Loftis

Interim Tourism Director for Osage County, Mary Beth Moore was at Monday's County Commissioners meeting. They have yet to finalize Moore's contract, but last week they had suggested the E-911 Department as a potential office space to utilize. Moore has since been able to look at that building in Pawhuska and had this to say regarding her moving there.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones went on to talk about the accommodations they are looking to make for Moore.

Moore is replacing Kelly Bland on an interim basis. Bland resigned in April.