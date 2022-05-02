Posted: May 02, 2022 3:26 PMUpdated: May 02, 2022 3:33 PM

Garrett Giles

Severe weather is moving into northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.

According to Travis Meyer, Chief Meteorologist with News on 6, a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10:00 p.m. on Monday. Meyer says a line of strong to severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds should be expected. He says a few tornados may be with us through 9:00 p.m.

Meyer says there will be a transition to a cooler, northwest wind later in the night. He says lows will drop to the mid to upper 40s overnight.

Washington County Emergency Management confirmed that severe weather will impact our area between 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Monday. Very strong gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain were listed in their report just before 3:00 p.m.

You can listen to KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3, and 95.1 FM for severe weather coverage. Bartlesville Radio will broadcast wall-to-wall on 100.1 KYFM, KRIG 104.9, and 1500 AM, 99.1 FM KPGM as well.

All stations can be streamed at bartlesvilleradio.com and on the free to download Bartlesville Radio App.