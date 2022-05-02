Posted: May 02, 2022 3:57 PMUpdated: May 02, 2022 3:57 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after an alleged domestic incident that occurred last Friday. Bryant Pendergraph appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse assault and battery.

Court documents allege that Pendergraph committed the offenses against a female victim that he was in a dating relationship with. She alleges that Pendergraph threw her against a wall and then slapped her in the face. Responding officers said this was done with intent to injure the victim.

Pendergraph and the victim do have a history. The female victim previously filed a protective order against the defendant in December 2020. That order had since been dismissed. Bond for Pendergrpah was set at $15,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.