Posted: May 02, 2022 7:15 PMUpdated: May 02, 2022 7:15 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville Council approved a change order for the Caney River Raw Water Intake project among other items at its Monday night meeting. Water Utilities director Terry Lauritsen gave an update on the project and said there are items that were not in the original scope of the project that needed to be addressed.

The change order included multiple items that totaled just over $102,000. Even with these modifications the project remains under the budgeted amount of $1.5 million. Lauritsen talks about how this will affect the length of the project.

Crossland Heavy Contractors is doing the work on this project. The pump station being modified is located just to the east of Kiddie Park on the bank of the Caney River. This intake structure was initially built in the 1940s.

This project was one of the capital projects that was approved last fiscal year through the Water Distribution Capital Reserve Fund.