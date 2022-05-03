Posted: May 03, 2022 9:31 AMUpdated: May 03, 2022 10:20 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council unanimously appoints a new member to the Dewey Economic Development Authority.

Tara Gotwalt was the latest trustee to join the Dewey Economic Development Authority on Monday night. Gotwalt has served as the Senior Director of Economic Development at Tri County Tech in Bartlesville since May 2018 and as the Director of Hospitality and Culinary at Tech since November 2015.

Gotwalt has studied Elementary Education at Oklahoma State University. She also went through studies at Southern Nazarene University.