Bartlesville
Posted: May 03, 2022 10:16 AMUpdated: May 03, 2022 10:35 AM
CITY MATTERS with Mayor Dale Copeland
Tom Davis
Water issues were highlighted during CITY MATTERS with Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland on Tuesday as he recapped the Monday evening city council meeting and more.
Mayor Copeland talked a bit about the Bartlesville Council approving a change order for the Caney River Raw Water Intake project among other items at its Monday night meeting. Water Utilities director Terry Lauritsen gave an update on the project and said there are items that were not in the original scope of the project that needed to be addressed.
Mayor Copeland also gave us an update in the city's strategic plan data collection to see where the city might focus it energies in the next 3-5 years with the help of the Merjando group.
Copeland lastly reminded everyone of the free yard debris pickup next week May 9th through the 13th.
