Posted: May 03, 2022 10:33 AMUpdated: May 03, 2022 10:34 AM

Tom Davis

It took some work and a lot of collaboration, but the re-dedication of Bartlesville's first Post Office is now set for Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 3pm along East 4th Street near Madison Village Apartments.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Debra Cook from the Daughters of the American Revolution and Tom Windle from the Sons of the Revolution gave us a bit if the history on the first post office in town.

There is a weather-worn cement marker presently at the site where Joe Bartles, the son of Jacob Bartles dedicated the first post office in the area at Turkey Creek. A new marker will be placed beside it.

Jacob Bartles, namesake of Bartlesville, arrived in Indian Territory and breifly operated a trading post at Silver Lake, south of Bartlesville before relocating to Turkey Creek, south of Traveler's Hotel on Frank Phillips Boulevard. He operated the trading post and became the first postmaster.