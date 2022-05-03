Posted: May 03, 2022 10:45 AMUpdated: May 03, 2022 10:48 AM

Garrett Giles

A bill giving greater protection to victims of human trafficking and child abduction has been signed into law in Oklahoma.

Senate Bill 1569, by Republican Senator Darrell Weaver of Moore, is also known as the “Address Confidentiality for Child Survivors and Their Families Act.”

Sen. Weaver says SB 1569 simply gives victims of human trafficking and child abduction the ability to keep their addresses confidential to better protect them from being stalked, harassed or otherwise revictimized. Weaver says this will be done through an existing program, and it will help address victims’ concerns that their whereabouts could easily be discovered through government records. He says human traffickers can be relentless, so their victims need this additional layer of protection this measure will provide.

Oklahoma’s Address Confidentiality Program (ACP), administered by the state attorney general’s office, provides victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking with a substitute address that can be used when interacting with state and local government agencies. The alternate address will serve as the home, work, and school address, ensuring the perpetrator does not use government records to locate their victim. It can be used for enrolling children in public schools, for driver licenses, social services, child support, court documents, and more. The ACP can also help with confidentiality when applying for public utilities, registering to vote and with the transfer of school records.

Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, is the House principal author of SB 1569, which was approved unanimously by both chambers.

"Victims of human trafficking and child abduction live in fear of being found by their abusers,” Boatman said. “Trafficking victims across the state deserve privacy and security throughout their lives, and I'm glad this bill has been signed into law by the governor."

SB 1569 will take effect on Nov. 1, 2022.