Posted: May 03, 2022 11:18 AMUpdated: May 03, 2022 11:18 AM

Garrett Giles

The inaugural Bartlesville Police Department Fraternal Order of Police Golf Tournament will take place at Adams Municipal Golf Course on Saturday, Aug. 6, with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start.

Cost per team is $400. Food and drink will be provided after the golf tournament. Prizes will be award for longest drive and closest to hole for both men and women. A silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and more will be offered, too.

For more information or to register, send an email to jmburdick@cityofbartlesville.org.