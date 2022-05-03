News
Bartlesville
Posted: May 03, 2022 11:18 AMUpdated: May 03, 2022 11:18 AM
BPD Fraternal Order of Police Golf Tournament Scheduled
Garrett Giles
The inaugural Bartlesville Police Department Fraternal Order of Police Golf Tournament will take place at Adams Municipal Golf Course on Saturday, Aug. 6, with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start.
Cost per team is $400. Food and drink will be provided after the golf tournament. Prizes will be award for longest drive and closest to hole for both men and women. A silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and more will be offered, too.
For more information or to register, send an email to jmburdick@cityofbartlesville.org.
