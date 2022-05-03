Posted: May 03, 2022 2:07 PMUpdated: May 03, 2022 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Historical Society is holding the sixth annual Heroes and Legends Fundraiser Event and Dinner this Thursday at the Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. Tickets are sold out and Director of the Museum, Garrett Hartness explains how the event got started and talks about what will take place on Thursday night beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The five honorees include Charla Hartness Allen, a world champion barrel racer from Pawhuska. Gentner Drummond, who is a well-known attorney across Oklahoma and also served during the Gulf War, will be recognized. Wilma Logue, who is teaching her 67th year at Barnsdall Public Schools will be honored, as will rodeo performer John Payne and actor Larry Sellers.

Funds raised from ticket sales and items bid on during the auction will go toward helping the Osage County Historical Society in Pawhuska operational. Hartness goes on to say what all you can see when touring the museum.

The Osage County Historical Society Museum is located at 700 Lynn Ave. in Pawhuska.