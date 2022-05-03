Posted: May 03, 2022 2:25 PMUpdated: May 03, 2022 2:25 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a felony count of bail jumping earlier this week. Michael Clements appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where one felony count was presented.

Court documents allege that Clements bonded out of jail but failed to appear for a court date on July 9, 2021. The defendant did not appear for the jury sounding docket date that had been. Clements was charged with false personation to create liability in March 2020.

In the original incident it is alleged that Clements gave a fake name to police officers after he was stopped for riding a bicycle with no lights at 4 a.m. That incident occurred in August of 2019. Clements had a previous failure to appear charge from the same case that surfaced in June 2020.

Bond for all of the defendant’s cases was set at $10,000 in the aggregate.