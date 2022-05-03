Posted: May 03, 2022 2:52 PMUpdated: May 03, 2022 3:59 PM

Max Gross

A Grove man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly causing an auto accident while under the influence. John Henshall appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred on the 500 block of Highland Drive in Bartlesville on April 30. Witnesses advised that Henshall had crashed into multiple vehicles that were along the roadway. In total, five vehicles were hit, four had extensive damage and three had to be towed away.

When officers made contact with Henshall he showed multiple signs of potentially being under the influence. A witness said he observed Henshall drink 7-8 beers and multiple mixed drinks in the hours leading up to the incident. A test revealed Henshall’s blood-alcohol to be .17.

Bond for the defendant was set at $15,000.