Posted: May 04, 2022 1:04 PMUpdated: May 04, 2022 1:07 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education declares fives buses as surplus.

Superintendent Vince Vincent says they are in a position where they need to move buses out of their fleet as new buses are scheduled to arrive in the near future.

Vincent says they are about two weeks out from receiving three brand new route buses. He says they vehicles may arrive in the middle of May and that DPS will be prepared to present the vendor a check once the buses are delivered.

As for the buses that were declared as surplus, Vincent says they will move upon setting minimum prices on each of the five items this summer. He says they will take bids and see if they can have the buses moved out of their fleet as they look to sell the vehicles.

The buses declared as surplus are as follows:

BlueBird School Bus – 2005 Model; 72 Passenger; Diesel – Fair Condition.

International School Bus – 1999 Model; 59 Passenger; Diesel – Fair Condition.

International School Bus – 1999 Model; 59 Passenger; Diesel – Fair Condition.

International School Bus – 1999 Model; 59 Passenger; Diesel – Fair Condition.

Ford Mini School Bus – 1995 Model; 35 Passenger; Diesel – Poor Condition.

Three Thomas school buses would be purchase by the DPS Board of Education in their monthly meeting in March. Then, Superintendent Vincent said student transportation falls under the guidelines for their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III Spending Plan funds. Vincent says they were at a point where this purchase would make a major impact on their fleet while staying within the ESSER funding budget. He said they would need to buy another bus down the road, but they are in good standing for now.