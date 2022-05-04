Posted: May 04, 2022 1:42 PMUpdated: May 04, 2022 1:42 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners Meeting, District One Commissioner Randall Jones made a proposal that would give a one-time bonus to all full-time county employees. Jones explained why he thought this needed to happen.

The last time the Board made that resolution, part-time employees weren't included and a few employees who were in the process of quitting got paid. County Clerk Robin Slack thinks they should consider including everyone who works for the county when making this decision.

The Board decided to table that item for a week until they could get some more information before making a final decision.