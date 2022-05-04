Posted: May 04, 2022 3:22 PMUpdated: May 04, 2022 3:25 PM

Garrett Giles

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville lists Christopher Richardson as wanted for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in its latest Wanted Wednesday post on social media.

If you have any information on Richardson's whereabouts, you can leave anonymous tips by calling the CrimeStoppers hotline at 918.336.CLUE. You can even leave tips with CrimeStoppers at p3tips.com.

