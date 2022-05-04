Posted: May 04, 2022 3:38 PMUpdated: May 04, 2022 3:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Property from Dewey Church of Christ is purchased by the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education for $25,000.

The Board approved to purchase 1.65 acres this week from the church, located at 1313 N. Osage Avenue in Dewey. The legal description of this property is Tract B - PS 20-27-13, City of Dewey 74029, Washington County, Oklahoma.

Superintendent Vince Vincent says this was an agreement in principle and that they still need to finalize the details to complete the transaction. Vincent says they are in the early planning stages for a bond proposal in the Winter/Spring of 2023. He says the use of the property will be part of the planning process.