Posted: May 04, 2022 3:42 PMUpdated: May 04, 2022 3:42 PM

Ty Loftis

As construction continues on U.S. Highway 60 in Osage County, the road has been narrowed to one lane between Bartlesville and Osage Hills State Park.

A temporary traffic signal has been installed to control traffic for surface repairs. Motorists should expect delays when traveling until further notice.