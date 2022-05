Posted: May 05, 2022 10:00 AMUpdated: May 05, 2022 10:09 AM

Garrett Giles

The Stray Kat Car Show will stretch across the City of Dewey over the weekend.

The fun is set to take place on Saturday, May 7, from sun up to sun down, along Main Street. There will be cool cars and all proceeds raised will benefit the Dewey Fire Department.

The spectator fee is $3.