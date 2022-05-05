Posted: May 05, 2022 10:02 AMUpdated: May 05, 2022 10:08 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) releases its April Activity Report.

Throughout the month of April, the BPD responded to 3,717 calls for service, with traffic stops being at the top of the list at 1,195 calls.

1,146 emergency calls for 911 came in second. Rounding out the top three was welfare checks at 210 calls.

There were 192 animal calls, 112 disturbance calls, 63 suspicious activity calls, and 37 accident calls.

Graphic below courtesy of Bartlesville Police Department.