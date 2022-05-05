Posted: May 05, 2022 10:38 AMUpdated: May 05, 2022 10:39 AM

Garrett Giles

Ward 2 Bartlesville City Councilman Paul Stuart announces that he will not run for re-election.

During our conversation last September, Councilman Stuart told Bartlesville Radio that he was undecided about a possible return to office. Stuart said there were still some things he wanted to accomplish while serving on the Council. He said his goal was always to serve up to six years, but he probably wouldn't run again if he completed the tasks he set out to finish.

Stuart thanks his wife and kids for supporting him and allowing him to indulge in this avocation. Stuart says he appreciates everyone who supported his campaigns and held him accountable when his actions or words fell short of what was expected. He appreciates everyone who opened his eyes to the wider needs of our community.

"Serving on the council has been extremely fulfilling for me personally; I appreciate and feel honored to have been given this opportunity," Stuart said. "I encourage everyone to get involved by serving on a community board, commission, committee, trust authority, or volunteering with a local non-profit."

Stuart later stated that he has been fortunate to have been able to get to know so many people, to hear their frustrations and their challenges, and to work to make their lives a little better.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the engagement I have had with constituents, city staff, state legislators, the media, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 117, the Bartlesville Professional Fire Fighters Local 200, and the rest of the [Bartlesville] city council."

Stuart is proud to have been a part of so many of Bartlesville's recent accomplishments. From making changes that are helping us maintain our current infrastructure and city services to approving innovative policies that promote economic development, Stuart has been there. Stuart says they have focused on quality-of-life amenities that are enticing people at all different stages of life to make Bartlesville their home. In addition, he says they have seen an increase in community engagement and as a city have acknowledged the value that historically marginalized groups contribute towards the vibrancy of Bartlesville.

"I continue to be committed to our community and dedicated to its progress," Stuart said. "As always, let me know if you need anything; I'm always happy to help."

Stuart says he will serve out his term, which ends December 5, 2022.