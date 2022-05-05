Posted: May 05, 2022 12:51 PMUpdated: May 05, 2022 12:51 PM

Ty Loftis

A South Coffeyville man was arrested on Tuesday evening for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor and threatening to commit acts of violence.

A Nowata County Deputy was dispatched to an address east of South Coffeyville for a fight already in progress. An investigation revealed that the 32-year old defendant, Ricky Bryant was accused of punching a victim after an argument had escalated. Another family member intervened and “karate chopped” Bryant on the nose to stop him from committing any more violence.

Bryant is being held at the Nowata County Jail on a $10,000 bond.