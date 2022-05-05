Posted: May 05, 2022 2:24 PMUpdated: May 05, 2022 2:24 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man picked up new charges one day after a conviction of domestic abuse. Michael Lewis was charged with felony counts of intimidating a witness and perjury as well as a misdemeanor count of violation of a protective order.

Court documents allege that Lewis intimidated a female witness and tried to prevent her appearance after she had been subpoenaed. The woman was slated to testify against Lewis in a non-jury trial. Lewis told the victim to testify that he had a stroke and did not remember events that occurred.

Lewis allegedly wrapped a towel around the victim’s throat and strangled her during an incident in July 2020. The victim also had a protective order out against Lewis.

The defendant was sentenced to 25 years in the Department of Corrections on Tuesday. Lewis has several previous convictions in Washington County dating back to the 1990s including grand larceny, driving under the influence and lewd molestation.

Bond for Lewis was set at $10,000 but he is unable to bond out due to his DOC status.