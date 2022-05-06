Posted: May 06, 2022 10:38 AMUpdated: May 06, 2022 10:43 AM

Police Chief Tracy Roles invites anyone that is interested to take part in the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) MILO Day set for June 6 and June 7.

In previous MILO Day events, Chief Roles has said it is one thing to tell people how difficult it is to be a police officer. He said it is another thing if they allow people to come in and see [how difficult being a police officer] can be for themselves.

The MILO Range training system is a comprehensive solution designed to allow trainers to give presentations and classes, conduct interactive testing and assessment, and provide immersive, hands-on scenario-based exercises with detailed debriefing and after-action review. Each MILO system is designed to increase trainee knowledge, skills, and confidence in a safe, challenging environment that is highly interactive and engaging.

The simulator will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Tri County Tech, 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville. Times slots will be scheduled in 20 minute intervals. You will get the opportunity to participate in using the MILO System at the direction of a BPD instructor.

This event will give you a real live look into some of the difficult situations police officers across Oklahoma and America face on a daily basis.

If you would like to attend, contact Jennifer Perdue with your desired day and time via email jlperdue@cityofbartlesville.org or by phone at 918.338.4050.

Appointments will be on a first come first served basis.

