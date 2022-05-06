Posted: May 06, 2022 2:12 PMUpdated: May 06, 2022 2:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt signs the Oklahoma Health Care Agent Act into law.

Senate Bill 1596, authored by Republican Senator Brent Howard of Altus, establishes requirements for health care power of attorney and allows Oklahomans to make advanced decisions about their care in case they are temporarily or permanently incapacitated.

Howard says the new law is supported by Oklahoma’s health care agencies, hospitals and other interested parties.

“All citizens should be able to easily and freely nominate someone to act on their behalf in the unfortunate event that they are unable to make their own health care decisions,” Howard said. “After updating the Durable Power of Attorney Act during the last legislative session, we’ve had about a seven-month gap with no direct authorization for health care power of attorney. This will ensure Oklahomans will always have the right to designate a family member or friend to have their best interests in mind if they are unable to do so themselves.”

Representative Preston Stinson, R-Edmond, was the House author of the measure. The bill went into effect immediately upon the governor’s signature and is now law.