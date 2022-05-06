Posted: May 06, 2022 2:31 PMUpdated: May 06, 2022 2:32 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) will soon offer monthly community meetings for its citizens.

This will provide you with an opportunity to personally meet and interact with the officers that are working in your neighborhood. You are encouraged to ask questions and voice concerns in order to strengthen communication between the BPD and the community.

The first meeting will be held in District 107 on Tuesday, May 17, at 7:00 p.m. at the Westside Community Center, 501 S. Bucy Avenue.

Anyone can attend the meetings regardless of which district you live in. The BPD will post information each month regarding the district, date, time and location of the meeting.

The Distirct 107 map can be viewed below.