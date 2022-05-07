Posted: May 07, 2022 11:01 AMUpdated: May 07, 2022 11:01 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Oklahoma Wesleyan University held its undergraduate graduation on Saturday morning in front of a capacity crowd at the university chapel.

In addition to the class of 2022 graduates crossing the stage and flipping their tassels, several professors were honored during the event. There was also a honoree doctorate given to Naomi Ireland

Dr. Brian Turner, Associate Professor of Physics at OKWU gave the commencement address.

Turner said that although commencement is the start of something new for many of the graduating Eagles, it is also the end of something else.

A rebroadcast of the graduation aired Saturday afternoon on KWON thanks to Barnet IP, OKWU Adult Studies and Totel CSI.