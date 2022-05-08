Posted: May 08, 2022 6:13 AMUpdated: May 08, 2022 6:13 AM

Tom Davis

The re-dedication of Bartlesville's first Post Office is set for today, May 8, 2022, at 3pm along East 4th Street near Madison Village Apartments.

Debra Cook from the Daughters of the American Revolution invites everyone out for the ceremony which can also be heard on 90.1 FM today.

Cook said that t here is a weather-worn cement marker presently at the site where Joe Bartles, the son of Jacob Bartles dedicated the first post office in the area at Turkey Creek and the new marker will be placed next to it.

Historically, Jacob Bartles, namesake of Bartlesville, arrived in Indian Territory and breifly operated a trading post at Silver Lake, south of Bartlesville before relocating to Turkey Creek, south of Traveler's Hotel on Frank Phillips Boulevard. He operated the trading post and became the first postmaster.