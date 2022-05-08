Posted: May 08, 2022 3:05 PMUpdated: May 08, 2022 3:07 PM

Tom Davis

Just under 100 people were in attendence on Sunday afternoon for the re-dedication of Bartlesville's first Post Office along East 4th Street near Madison Village Apartments

Debra Cook from the Daughters of the American Revolution adrressed the crowd and led the ceremony which was also heard on 91.1 on Sunday.

Cook was joined by several DAR dignitaries, the Boys Scouts and Mayor Dale Copeland at the event.

A new marker was unveiled up against the old weather-worn cement marker at the site where Joe Bartles, the son of Jacob Bartles dedicated the first post office in the area at Turkey Creek. Tom WIndle and Windle's Rock and Jewlery placed the new marker will be placed next to the old one.

Historically, Jacob Bartles, namesake of Bartlesville, arrived in Indian Territory and breifly operated a trading post at Silver Lake, south of Bartlesville before relocating to Turkey Creek, south of Traveler's Hotel on Frank Phillips Boulevard. He operated the trading post and became the first postmaster.