Posted: May 09, 2022 3:04 PMUpdated: May 09, 2022 3:54 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Public Facilities Authority (WCPFA) is set to receive an expenditure to be deposited in an escrow account for the option to purchase real estate for a new fairgrounds site.

Voting 8-1, the Washington County Budget Board agreed to expend $18,877.59 to the WCPFA on Monday afternoon. Chairman Mitch Antle, the single "no" vote, was sure to express his concerns in the meeting.

Antle, District 1 Commissioner of Washington County, says he sees this topic from the interest of the taxpayer's protection in that they should put the money in an escrow account as quickly as they can but only to protect the taxpayer. Antle says he wants to keep this issue from hanging over the heads of taxpayers because he believes they are in a position of liability with the way the item sits right now. He says he is not pleased that they are in this position.

The option to purchase almost 50 acres north of West 2400 Road off of Highway 75 in Washington County could be kept open through December 2022. The property is located south of Bartlesville.

After Dec. 31, 2022, the option could be extended at the cost of $1,049 per month until the property is purchased. If the option is not extended, the $18,877.59 would go to the property owner as liquidated damages. The funding that received approval from the Washington County Budget Board is for the purchase of the option to buy the land without buying the land.

The item will be discussed further in the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday, May 16, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

To read the feasability report for this potential project, click here.