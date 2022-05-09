Posted: May 09, 2022 3:55 PMUpdated: May 09, 2022 3:55 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville teenager who abused a toddler, causing the child’s death has pled guilty to second degree murder in federal court.

Terry Nathan Hindman agreed to a plea on Monday and stated that on September 29th, 2021 he was caring for a 23-month old child when he intentionally threw him across the room with excessive force. The child’s head hit the wall and Hindman failed to tell anyone about the incident, including doctors when he was taken to the hospital later in the day.

Hindman was watching the child three days later when he began having trouble breathing. Hindman did not seek medical care and the mother later called an ambulance. The child later died from blunt force trauma, which was a result of Hindman throwing the child against the wall.

Hindman was charged as an adult for committing this crime.