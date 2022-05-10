News
Osage County
Contract Signed for Interim Tourism Director
Legal counsel had taken time to look at the contract that was drawn up for Interim Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore and the Board of Osage County Commissioners were finally able to sign that contract on Monday. Upon signing the contact Moore said she was grateful for the opportunity and looks forward to begin promoting Osage County.
The Board unanimously approved that contract agreement.
