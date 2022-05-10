Posted: May 10, 2022 2:40 PMUpdated: May 10, 2022 5:04 PM

Garrett Giles

Former Bartians return home and close on the Jarrett Farm property located off of Highway 75 near Ramona in Washington County.

Dave and Amber Stewart say they closed in recent weeks after being awarded a bid on the property previously owned by Tri County Tech in Bartlesville. More on that story here.

The goal is to host monthly events at Jarrett Farm Resort. Amber says they have a great vision for the area, stating that they want Jarrett Farm to be a community gathering space for Bartlesville, Ramona, Owasso, Skiatook and others in the region. She says they want to open up the cabins for hospitality purposes.

Amber says they would love to serve as an in-between space for the Bartlesville and Tulsa communities so friends can gather without having to travel far. She says they would be open to having food trucks on site for people wanting to stop along their commute from one place or the other as well.

Jarrett Farm Resort may eventually have an RV Park on the side of the property. Amber says they want to be a beautiful place of community that the Lord has blessed. She says they want to be a blessing to others.

The Stewart family sees plenty of events in their future. Dave says they want to provide a place where people can come and rent the space for corporate events, weddings, retreats, conferences, camp outs and much more. He says they are open to ideas as they build upon relationships in the area.

The site will be opened in stages. Dave says the first target is to have one duplex cabin open around the first of June. He says they will look to open one duplex per month starting this year. They will eventually get to working on the main house on the property.

Electricians, plumbers and other contractors have been out to work on the buildings. Amber says painting is currently taking place. She says people will be in soon to work on the HVAC systems, and to install flooring and countertops.

The Stewart clan will always be improving, but they hope to be fully operational in a six to 12 month time frame. Amber says they would love to have their first event around Christmas. She says they would then follow that up by offering quarterly events and monthly events if they are able.

The outdoor space will be utilized. Dave says they are creating hiking and biking trails. He says they have a pond, a pecan grove and other scenes that you will be able to come out and capture moments together with others.

Owning Jarrett Farm Resort is nostalgic for Dave and Amber. The couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, May 11. They got married in the area and later spent their wedding night at Jarrett Farm all those years ago.

Dave and Amber met in high school in Bartlesville, went off to college, returned to Bartlesville, had two kids, and moved away for 13 years before coming back to reconnect. Having the opportunity to revitalize the property is an answered prayer. They say the land is a blessing to them, and they want it to be a blessing to you, too.

Jarrett Farm has a history and a reputation of being a phenomenal place to be. Dave says they have heard stories, seen photos and gone through guest books that have highlighted all the good times that have been had on the grounds. He says they are excited to bring this history back and bring the resort back to its former glory.

Getting to reconnect with family and old friends has been a huge bonus. Amber says they love seeing their kids building friendships with their friend's kids. She says they have definitely enjoyed the reunion they have had with Bartlesville and the surrounding area.

Trevor Dorsey with Equity Bank was thanked by Dave and Amber for all the help provided to them in the closing process. They also thanked Dr. Tammie Strobel and Tri County Tech for their collaboration and cooperation in this deal, too. Amber says they are thankful that Dr. Strobel took time to talk and pray with them. She says they feel as if they were more than just a transaction.

The Stewart's hope the first guests that come will be patient with them as construction continues at Jarrett Farm Resort. Dave says they do not want the land to sit vacant for so long while they bring the property back to life. He says they want people to be a part of this rebuilding journey with them.

Open houses will be available in the near future. Amber says you can come out and see what they are doing. She says you can even help them in preparing the space to be the retreat and community they hope it will be.

You can chat with them on Facebook at "Jarrett Farm Revitalization." You can also email them at jarrettfarmresort@gmail.com.

Photo courtesy: Jarrett Farm Revitalization