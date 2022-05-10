Posted: May 10, 2022 3:35 PMUpdated: May 10, 2022 3:35 PM

Ty Loftis

During last weeks Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, there was consideration to give a one time premium payment to all full and part time county employees, but the Board wanted to get more information on the subject before making a final decision.

On Monday, County Clerk Robin Slack said 24 employees worked part-time. A $1,200 premium payment for those employees would be more than $28,000 in addition to the $228,000 that they would be paying the 190 full-time employees.

The Board has already given out one premium payment, but it only went to full-time employees. District One Commissioner Randall Jones argued that it should remain that way.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt was of the belief that both full and part-time employees were deserving of the $1,200 premium payment.

District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney made a motion to approve the premium payment for both full and part-time employees who have been working for the county since the beginning of the year. Jones and Talburt also voted to approve the agenda item. That will be contingent upon the State Auditor's Office being OK with both full and part-time employees getting the payment.