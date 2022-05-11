Posted: May 11, 2022 9:08 AMUpdated: May 11, 2022 9:08 AM

Tom Davis

Avery Frix is a businessman and builder running for Congress.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Frix said he is a fourth-generation resident of the 2nd Congressional district and he comes from a long line of builders dating back to his great-grandfather, who started Frix Construction in 1940. In addition to his work in the family business, Avery is also the owner of Oxford Productions, a tourism and facility management company.

Frix is in his 6th year as a state representative and he is currently the chair of the Transportation Committee.

Avery said that like President Trump, he is committed to rebuilding America with our values. Elected to the state House in 2016, Avery has a history of authoring pro-Trump and pro-life legislation. He is a strong conservative who has proven he will fight to keep America first.

“Put me in the fight for America. I will do the tough work. I grew up turning dirt with my dad and granddad on weekends and holidays. I’ve been in the trenches, fighting for conservative causes. Everything that Biden and Pelosi are destroying – all the work that President Trump did – must be rebuilt,” said Frix.

Frix is a graduate of Muskogee High School and the University of Oklahoma. He is married to Haley, also a business owner and the proprietor of Broadway Market in downtown Muskogee. He is also an enrolled member of the Choctaw Nation.

A long-time supporter of the NRA, Avery enjoys hunting quail and spending time outdoors. He is also a board member of Muskogee Habitat for Humanity.